"There are so many factors": Caleb Downs' father explains the Alabama DB's decision to enter the transfer portal

Caleb Downs is the latest Alabama player to hit the transfer portal following the retirement of Nick Saban. The sudden departure of the legendary coach has thrown the program into some uncertainty, as many came to Tuscaloosa with the opportunity to play for Saban.

Following a brilliant freshman season at Alabama, which earned him SEC Freshman of the Year, Caleb Downs has surprised many with his decision to leave. However, his father, Gary, has explained that a lot of factors were responsible for the need to move on.

"Caleb didn't come to this decision lightly," Gary Downs told 247Sports. "There are so many factors. Unfortunately, some of the things he went to 'Bama for are gone.

“The whole coaching staff is gone. Obviously, Nick Saban and his X-and-O wisdom and scheme, and playing for the G.O.A.T., and running his defense — he was the stabilizing force.”

Caleb Downs' recruitment will be different this time

Caleb Downs was a highly recruited prospect out of high school. He committed to Alabama ahead of many reputable college football programs. However, with the defensive back making his way out of Tuscaloosa, his father believes that the procedure will be different this time.

"Obviously, we're not starting from square one of recruiting. We know so many of these coaches already. "We've been in a lot of places. There are certain parameters of things he's looking for."

"Our time is so short, and we don't have time to look at a lot of unknowns. It has to be previous relationships with people. We want to try and find a place with stability, the same coach and the same coordinators, knowing you have to be prepared for change.”

Other finalists for Downs during his high school recruitment process were Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame. It remains to be seen where the defensive back moves to.

Where will Caleb Downs land?

Without a doubt, Caleb Downs will be a highly coveted prospect on the transfer portal following his freshman season at Alabama. However, Georgia appears to be the favorite program to land him ahead of the 2024 season.

That's mainly due to Travaris Robinson teaming up with the Bulldogs as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Downs has formed a superb relationship with Robinson, who spent the last two seasons at Alabama, which is likely to continue in Athens.