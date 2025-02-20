"There are so many parallels": Ryan Day reveals how taking leadership advice from Navy SEAL helped in coaching Ohio State 

Coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 on January 20th to win the National Championship. Day proved that he can get his team to win big games. This comes after Ohio State dominated their entire playoff run.

On Wednesday, Day appeared on "The Triple Option" to talk with former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and his co-hosts. He revealed his friendship with a Navy SEAL and learned a great deal about leadership from him.

"Also for me, I have become really close with a guy by the name of Clint Bruce who is in the Navy SEALS," Day said (starts at 14:05). "He's been really good for me, just with the process and understanding what it means to be a leader. You know, the soldiers are doing all the fighting, it's your job as a head coach and as a leader and as a captain to look along the horizon to see what's coming next.

"There are so many parallels to the military and to coaching. He and I would share a lot of conversations and just by chance we played down in Dallas and where he's stationed is like five minutes from our hotel."

Ryan Day told a story about how the Navy SEAL had come to talk to his team about preparation.

"He just came over and gave our team an unbelievable talk about how when they go to a certain hot spot in Afghanistan or different places, they set up shop and they get a few days to get regulated with the area," Day added. "Then they create a storm, wreck them and leave. That's what we were doing."

Ryan Day speaks about importance of speaking with other people in the elite echelon of their field

Ryan Day also discussed the importance of seeking out people who are at the top of their field. He feels like speaking to those who know what it means to be the best helped him reach the summit in college football.

"Just trying to find as many people who live in this world, being in the top 1% of the 1%. If you're not (in that group), you don't know what it takes," Day said (starts at 15:00).

Day will need to keep that intrinsic drive to be the best if the Buckeyes are going to defend their title next season.

