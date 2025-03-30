"There's always going to be uncertainty": Insider gets candid about Abdul Carter after Penn State DE skips pro day workout

Abdul Carter has been catching the headlines for his decision to skip the pro day workout at Penn State last week. This was the second time after he decided to forego the drills at the NFL scouting combine.

The star defensive end is dealing with a shoulder injury he incurred during the College Football Playoff and a right foot stress reaction from the combine. Although he doesn't need any kind of surgery to get back on track, his decision to rest stirred a lot of theories since he is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently shared his analysis on the Penn State standout after his pro day interaction with media and medical personnel. According to Rapoport, he should be fine, but the teams will need to do their homework before taking a call on him.

“First of all, Abdul Carter is going to go early, right. I would be stunned if he fell out of the top five,” Rapoport told host Mike Yam on Friday night [Timestamp - 13: 30]. "Really, the question is, though, where does he go? Freak athlete, all the stuff about his speed, that was all real.

“But there are going to be some questions for NFL teams, specifically about medical we know that he dealt with his shoulder injury, showed a lot of toughness late in the season, playing to a pretty significant shoulder injury that has taken some time to heal, and was the reason that he originally was not slated to work out at the combine.

“That said, the great player with a couple medical questions who hasn't worked out, teams are going to have to do their homework. And if you pick him in the top five, which, again, I expect him to be picked in the top five, there's always going to be a little bit of uncertainty.”

Abdul Carter could even go No. 1 in 2025 NFL draft

NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

Earlier this month, analyst Lance Zierlein projected Abdul Carter to be a top pick by the Tennessee Titans in his 2025 NFL mock draft. According to him, even though Brian Callahan needs a quarterback to stabilize his depth chart, having Carter on the defensive scheme could be a major addition.

They could acquire another QB in the late rounds and build a roster around Carter on the defensive side of the ball. His agility and brute strength make him a unique prospect. He could be a starter from day one. If the Titans pass on him, he could likely end up going to the New York Giants or the New England Patriots.

Abdul Carter was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. In his three seasons, he accumulated 112 solo tackles, 56 assists, 23.0 sacks and one interception.

