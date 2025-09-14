  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "There's just not a lot of common sense": Dan Lanning calls out Left & Right activists over Charlie Kirk's death discourse after Oregon's win

"There's just not a lot of common sense": Dan Lanning calls out Left & Right activists over Charlie Kirk's death discourse after Oregon's win

By Maliha
Modified Sep 14, 2025 11:00 GMT
Dan Lanning and Charlie Kirk (Credit- Getty)
Dan Lanning and Charlie Kirk (Credit- Getty)

Dan Lanning's Oregon improved to 3-0 in the 2025 season after a 34-14 win over Northwestern on Saturday. During his postgame press conference, Lanning commented on the assassination of prominent right-wing activist and Oregon supporter Charlie Kirk.

Ad

Kirk was a close ally of former President Donald Trump, who was shot and killed on Wednesday while speaking at a university event in Utah. As political tensions between the Left and Right continue, Lanning offered his perspective on the incident.

"The reality is, there's just not a lot of common sense on both sides. Common sense says, "oh, it's mental health," right? Common Sense, oh, it's guns. You know what? It's both. Let's have some common sense. Our kids should be the most protected thing in the world.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They should have armed guards at every school, because there's sick people in this world. And on top of that, sick people need help, and it should be really hard for a sick person to have a gun."
Ad

Utah Governor Spencer Cox identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. It sparked renewed debate over gun laws in the state, as Utah has some of the nation’s most permissive gun regulations, allowing adults over 20 to carry firearms without a permit,

Amid these discussions, Lanning highlighted the need for stricter gun controls for “sick people” and better protection for children in schools.

"If people can't see that from both sides, how disappointing is that? Lanning quipped. "When you see moments like that that exist right now in our country, I just think about my kids.
Ad
"I remember I saw that video is disgusting, and I just told them I hope my kids don't see that video. Like, how much does that sound? I hope Charlie's kids never see that video. Disgusting, right? And it, we glorify it, we praise it."

Dan Lanning reflects on Oregon's performance against Northwestern

In Saturday’s game, Oregon jumped out to a 31-0 lead by the third quarter, but the Ducks’ offense was held under 400 total yards by Northwestern’s defense. On the defensive side as well, Oregon’s performance was slower than in their previous two games.

Ad

After the game, Dan Lanning shared his thoughts on the program's showing.

“I thought we lacked a little killer instinct there at the end, and our standard can’t change," Lanning said (via Oregon Live). "I want to give a lot of credit to Northwestern. I thought they came out here with a good plan. They executed well on their side of the ball and outside of some turnovers I think they were right in this game.
Ad
"But they had a good plan for us, they executed it well. I thought we came up with some answers and were able to create some things there, especially early in the second half, create some of our run game that we needed to have in this game."

Oregon will next face its in-state rival, Oregon State, on Sept. 20.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications