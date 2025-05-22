“There’s kind of a hole there”: CFB analyst poses major question for Ryan Day’s Ohio State over Texas showdown in Week 1

College football analyst Jake Crain believes there is a major question Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes need to answer ahead of Week 1.

The Buckeyes are the reigning national champions and will host the Texas Longhorns in Week 1. Ohio State lost several key players to the NFL and will have to play well from the jump.

Heading into Week 1, Crain believes a major hole for the Buckeyes is their defensive line.

“The question for Ohio State is at D tackle, right? And that's kind of, that's kind of an area, not that they're going to be bad. Nobody's saying that. We know how these guys are, but there's kind of a hole there," Crain said (6:21).

Ohio State had 14 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. On the defensive line, the Buckeyes lost Tyleik Williams, J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, and Ty Hamilton.

With the Buckeyes losing most of their defensive line starters, it is a fair point from Crain, as if Ohio State's pass rush isn't ready for Arch Manning, the Longhorns quarterback has a good chance to beat the Buckeyes.

Ryan Day says Ohio State needs to be ready for Week 1

Although Ohio State won the national title last season, the Buckeyes will have a tough test in Week 1.

Ohio State hosts the Texas Longhorns in Week 1, and Ryan Day says he knows the Buckeyes need to have a good summer and camp to be prepared for Week 1.

"The minute we saw that as Game 1, it has your attention," Day said on the "College GameDay Podcast," via 247Sports. "They're a very good team, very well coached. We knew coming off the field how much respect we have for them as a team. We know it's going to be a bear...

"There's a lot of things that still need to be answered in preseason camp, and you gotta go into that game ready to go. Tackling well. Last year, if we miss a few tackles in a couple of those games in Game 1 or 2, you get it on film, you grow and you build working into the next week. You can't afford to do that in your first week against Texas. You gotta be on your game. So it certainly makes for a more amped up summer."

The Buckeyes enter the 2025 college football season as the favorite to win the national title with odds of +500. Ohio State is a 3-point favorite to beat Texas in Week 1.

