"There's a lot of reasons": Eddie George explains decision to depart Tennessee State for Bowling Green

Eddie George has expressed his feelings about his unexpected departure from Tennessee State. The former Ohio State running back was named Bowling Green’s new coach on Sunday, marking his transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision after four seasons with the Tigers.

Ad

Rumors of his potential departure were up in the air after Pete Thamel disclosed that Eddie George could be on his way to Bowling Green. In a press release announcing him as the Falcons' 21st head football coach, George shared his thoughts on leaving his previous program.

“There is never a good time for retirement or making a transition, moving on to a new coaching position," George said. "I had to really weigh my options and look at what I was walking away from and where I was going toward. There’s a lot of reasons why I made this decision.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“My intentions were really to stay here at Tennessee State with hopes that things would definitely get better and so forth. And they will, eventually. But just not in this time frame. And I understand that.”

Eddie George replaces Scot Loeffler as the coach of the Falcons and will hope to take the program to the next level. George accumulated a 24-22 record in four seasons at Tennessee State, but the program witnessed significant progress year-to-year under him.

Ad

Eddie George excited to take on the challenge at Bowling Green

Eddie George might not have anticipated his exit from Tennessee State at the end of last season, but things move fast.

In his statement, George conveyed his enthusiasm about the opportunity to lead Bowling Green as its coach.

“I am truly excited to be the head coach at Bowling Green State University,” said George. “Bowling Green is a wonderful community that has embraced the school and the athletics department. We are eager to immerse ourselves in the community and help build this program to the greatness it deserves.

Ad

“I am overwhelmed with excitement and joy for the possibilities this opportunity holds. I'm also thrilled to be back in the great state of Ohio, where I played my college football. I look forward to meeting the team, the coaches, everyone in the athletics department and everyone in the BGSU and Bowling Green community.”

Eddie George’s efforts to revitalize Tennessee State, a storied HBCU football powerhouse, and return it to its former dominance, drew widespread attention across the college football world. He bows out with the loudest ovation after leading the Tigers to a conference title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback