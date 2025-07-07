"There's so much turnover" - Greg McElroy predicts doom for Deion Sanders' Colorado's chances to make CFP after Shedeur Sanders' departure

The Colorado Buffaloes are rebuilding their lineup this year after losing their playmaker quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. Under coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur led the team to a winning season in 2024, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with a 74% completion rate. But now that Shedeur and other cornerstone players like Travis Hunter are gone, the team is in transition.

Colorado is focused on finding a new starting QB and developing its younger players. They’re also working hard to recruit new talent, but amid this, many are unsure if the team can repeat last season’s success.

Former NFL quarterback and current football analyst Greg McElroy spoke about Colorado’s chances this year on his show on Monday.

“You have kind of a foundation that's laid, by Coach Prime, but now there's so much turnover," McElroy said (Timestamp: 37:17). "Shedeur Sanders is gone. Obviously, great personell at wide receiver is gone. ... Now, it’s just having that foundation. Where can they go from here? I don’t think Colorado at this point is really in the mix to go and win the Big 12 this year.

"There’s just too many teams with more known commodities. … There are some opportunities for Colorado to play the spoiler this year but as far as contending for the playoff I think that’s a bridge too far at the moment.”

The Buffs have some hard games on their 2025 schedule, including matchups with BYU, Utah and Arizona State. The Buffs' first game of the season against Georgia Tech could show how the rest of the campaign plays out.

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes’ chances at 2025 CFP

After receiving a preseason win total projection of 5.5 in 2024, the Buffs ended their campaign with a 9-4 record, indicating that the team has the potential to have a winning season again, despite the odds.

However, heading into the 2025 season without Shedeur Sanders raises concerns about the offense.

At quarterback, the team will likely turn to Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, who accumulated 7,950 yards and 77 touchdowns over three seasons. Another option is true freshman Julian Lewis, a five-star recruit. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is deciding between the two.

On defense, the Buffs are returning only three starters. They’ve lost key players in the secondary, but the defensive line looks promising with Arden Walker and several transfers, Jaheim Oatis, Tavian Coleman and Samuel Okunlola.

Sportsbook BetMGM has set their projected win total at 6.5, with the odds slightly favoring the over at -145. That means there’s some hope the Buffs can get seven wins, but making the College Football Playoff seems unlikely.

