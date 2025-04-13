"There's no need to go after Shedeur Sanders": Insider bogs down Colorado QB's rumors around New York Giants in 2025 NFL draft

The New York Giants are in a sweet spot, as they have secured their QB room with veteran talents like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Despite these moves, there have been rumors of Brian Daboll going after a young quarterback to make it comfortable for the Giants to make roster moves in the future.

However, NFL insider Adam Rank believes there's no need to make premature moves, especially when the franchise has a No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 draft and several top prospects in the class other than quarterbacks. He said that Daboll could look beyond Shedeur Sanders this season.

The Colorado quarterback has been heavily linked with the Giants, especially after the NFL combine and his pro day showdown. He has had private meetups and workouts with the team, which amkes the case for Coach Prime's son to join them even stronger.

“I really like this tandem. Honestly, when they signed Jameis Winston. I was very excited about it. As a matter of fact, I believe, I was on this show already touting that we needed to go out there and draft Malik Nabers and all our fantasy drafts," Rank said to Pelissero and Rapoport on Friday. [Timestamp - 28:25]

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

“And then the Giants come in there, and they bring in Russell Wilson. You've already done it. Again, you've taken yourself out of the quarterback situation. There's no need to go after Shadur Sanders, Cam Ward if he happens to fall, Jaxson Dart, anything like that.

"The Giants sitting at number three are in a very interesting position because they could end up with Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, makes a lot of sense. Or if they wanna get weird, Ashton Jeanty could be available,” he added.

Shedeur Sanders could draw interest from Raiders & Saints

If the Colorado quarterback doesn't end up being a top 5 pick, two teams that could target Sanders are the Raiders and the Saints.

Being associated with seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady might turn out to be an advantage, as the quarterback was consistently linked with the Raiders even before the 2024 season began.

Similarly, the Saints who possess the No. 9 overall pick, are likely in contention for a quarterback especially after Derek Carr's injury. Carr is slated to miss the upcoming season, and that's where Shedeur could prove pivotal.

His experience in leading a program and transforming it could help Kellon Moore plan for the future and potentially build a roster around him.

