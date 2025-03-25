"There's nobody that doesn't have a smile on their face": When Jim Harbaugh opened up on rich culture at Michigan

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is set to enter his second season with the team after leaving the Michigan Wolverines last year. He accepted the NFL job following the 2023 season, during which he led the Wolverines to a 15-0 record. The coach is hoping to have similar success with the Chargers.

Although he left for an NFL franchise, the former college football coach still holds the Michigan fanbase and team in high regard. He praised the program's culture in an interview with the media in 2023.

He also shared how he appreciated all the staff on the campus and how friendly everyone was to each other.

"It's enjoyable with every person, 'tell me what you're doing, tell me what...' You know, there's an energy there. Then I go down the coaching hallway, and it's the same. Every single coach.

"Everybody's working and fired up. It's these spirited football discussions, and you want to stop and have one with everybody. There's nobody that doesn't have a smile on their face," Harbaugh said (4:22 onwards).

He added that Michigan was a fun place to be and that he loved being there every day. Harbaugh was with the team for nine seasons. He joined the Wolverines in 2015 after the program fired former coach Brady Hoke.

In the 2015 season, Michigan finished with a 10-3 record and won the Citrus Bowl against the Florida Gators on Jan. 1, 2016, in Harbaugh's first year as coach. He went on to have an 89-25 career record with the team.

Jim Harbaugh's last season with the Michigan Wolverines before joining the Los Angeles Chargers

The former Michigan coach had a historic last season with the team before he signed with the Chargers. He helped the Wolverines defeat teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide to have an undefeated record and compete in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

On Jan. 8, 2024, they had a dominant 34-13 win over the Washington Huskies to win the national title for the first time since 1997. Running back Blake Corum was crucial to the team's victory, as he had 21 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

The win against Washington was an impressive achievement for Harbaugh's coaching career. Michigan wanted to have him return to help the team compete for another national championship in 2024. However, the coach accepted a five-year $80 million deal to join the Chargers.

