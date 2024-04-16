"There's only one Nick Saban": Alabama star makes honest admission about change of guard as Kalen DeBoer takes charge in 2024

Kalen DeBoer started head coaching Alabama on Saturday as he led the team out of the tunnel for the spring game. The coach was named Nick Saban’s successor in January following the legendary coach's retirement after 17 years in Tuscaloosa.

Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker was candid about the change of leadership in the program.

“There's only one Coach Saban,” Booker said. “There's also only gonna be one Coach DeBoer. Coach DeBoer is always walking around with a smile on his face.”

“I know what it was like my first time coming to a few Alabama games," Booker said of his early days with the Crimson Tide. "I can only imagine how excited Coach DeBoer is.”

Tyler Booker admires Kalen DeBoer’s fearlessness

Kalen DeBoer has fearlessly taken up the new job at Alabama despite the pressure that comes with it. And that's why Tyler Booker feels he is the right man for the job.

“That's why he was the right guy for the job," Booker said. "I feel like whoever took this job had to have a heart because they knew who they were succeeding after Coach Saban. So just to be able to have the wherewithal to take this job and have the pride to do so.”

Replacing Nick Saban at Alabama is a big deal in college football. DeBoer has the most difficult job in the landscape. However, the former Washington coach looks ready for the challenge and has remained steadfast in his approach.

Will Kalen DeBoer keep Alabama in the pinnacle of college football?

Kalen DeBoer is nowhere near the level of success the legendary coach achieved in his four-decade career in college football. Nonetheless, DeBoer has what it takes to keep Alabama competitive in the landscape in the next couple of years.

DeBoer’s record in college football is excellent. He has recorded significant success at Sioux Falls, Fresno State and Washington. He boasts an outstanding 104-12 record in his tenure across the three programs and can do the same for the Crimson Tide.

