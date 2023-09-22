"There's one thing I hate" - Nick Saban reveals the 1 thing he does not like to hear from Alabama players

Nick Saban needs no introduction for any College football fan in America. The CFB legend has built a reputation as a Taskmaster, taking the Alabama Crimson Tide program to new heights. His seven national championship titles, including six with the Crimson Tide, are a testimony to the work he puts in.

Saban directly tells his players what he wants out of them. He is also there to listen to what his players feel about anything. But there is one thing that the Alabama head coach doesn't like to hear.

Recently Saban reveals the one thing that he doesn't like to hear on the latest episode of 'Hey Coach.' It is a player saying "My Bad" after a mistake on the field and he also reveals why he doesn't like to hear these words.

"There's one thing I hate is when a player messes up and says, 'my bad.' Does that excuse you?" Saban said on the show.

Owning up to mistakes in front of Coach Saban is certainly not enough. He has set the standard so high in his career that he expects no mistakes at all. But to err is human, right? So, the players will make mistakes. But if they do, they should be ready for the consequences. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe learned that the hard way.

The Jalen Milroe conundrum for Nick Saban

Jalen Milroe started the 2023 College football season as the number one Alabama QB. But it took just two games for him to realize that keeping that tag under Nick Saban is easier said than done.

Milroe started strong in the first game. He threw three touchdowns without an interception in the clash against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. But in the next game against the Texas Longhorns, though his yardage increased from 194 passing yards to 255, he was intercepted twice. And that resulted in a Crimson Tide defeat. It was enough for Coach Saban to bench Milroe for the game against South Florida.

Milroe will get his starting position back against Mississippi in week 4, but the message is loud and clear, Nick Saban will not tolerate mistakes. Maybe that is the reason for his legendary status in the college football world and that is how he will continue to roll.