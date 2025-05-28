"There’s no outcry, saying it’s unfair": Kirby Smart insinuates alleged bias against 3 SEC teams who got snubbed of College Football Playoff

Georgia Bulldogs’ Kirby Smart criticized the College Football Playoff selection process at the SEC spring meetings. Smart remains unconvinced about how Ole Miss, Alabama, and South Carolina were left out of the 12-team field.
Smart compared the situation to NCAA basketball tournament selections:
“There’s no outcry saying it’s unfair when the SEC gets 13 of 16 teams in [the NCAA] basketball tournament by using RPI.”
He repeated that Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Alabama belonged in the CFP.
The NCAA no longer uses RPI in basketball selections, having moved to the NET Rating, though RPI-based strength of schedule rankings are still shown on team sheets, per reports.
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer echoed Smart, saying the CFP “didn’t reward the toughest schedules” last season, according to CBS Sports.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey added that “not losing becomes more important than beating Georgia, which two of our teams that were left out did.”
Alabama went 9-3 in the regular season, with a 3-1 record against CFP top-25 opponents. The team ranked No. 4 nationally in efficiency, No. 8 in defense, and No. 11 in offense. Its strength of record was No. 10 and schedule No. 17. CFP chair Warde Manuel said teams that didn’t play in conference championship games couldn’t leapfrog Alabama.
Ole Miss also went 9-3 and was the third team out. The Rebels beat Duke 52-20 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Coach Lane Kiffin said the team felt “left out and disrespected” and believes the system still needs fixing.
Kirby Smart dismissed Texas' chances
Kirby Smart dismissed Steve Sarkisian’s Texas' chances in SEC football during a conversation with Texas fan and online personality Big Game Bengal. Asked if it would be tough to watch Texas win the SEC trophy, Smart said,
“In what sport? Baseball or basketball?” while completely dismissing the football team.
The exchange took place at a promotional event for EA Sports College Football 26. Georgia has won two of the last three SEC titles and beat Texas 22–19 in last season’s SEC Championship game.
