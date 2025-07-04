"There's no proven production" - Josh Pate pessimistic on CJ Carr's ability to lead Notre Dame despite having high potential

CJ Carr joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as a former four-star recruit. The quarterback redshirted his freshman campaign last season, serving as the backup to Riley Leonard. With Leonard transitioning to the NFL via this year's draft, Carr will be competing for the starting quarterback job alongside sophomore Kenny Minchey.

On Thursday, college football analyst Josh Pate shared his thoughts about Notre Dame's 2025 campaign. He questioned the quarterback and defensive line changes that head coach Marcus Freeman will have to make following the departures of players this offseason.

Pate then went on to praise CJ Carr's upside potential. However, he also expressed his doubts about the quarterback's ability to lead the offense.

"The quarterback position and the defensive line, those are the two main areas that I question," Pate said on his eponymous show. "CJ Carr, I have said before, I will say it again, I think his upside gives them more potential in the passing game than at any point during Marcus Freeman's tenure there... If CJ Carr is the real deal, could again, they could fulfill that prophecy of having the best passing game...

"But it's the promise versus the production. That's kind of what makes it a question. CJ Carr has played one game. So there's no proven production there, but yet there is a reason why he is there," he added.

(Timestamp- 5:05 onwards)

Last season, Marcus Freeman led Notre Dame to a 14-2 record. They qualified for the 12-team playoffs and put up an impressive show, defeating teams like Georgia and Penn State to compete for the national championship.

However, their dreams of lifting the natty were crushed following a defeat at the hands of the Buckeyes in the grand finale. With Riley Leonard's departure, it was initially a three-way competition for the QB1 job. However, in April, Steve Angeli entered the transfer portal and decided to join the Syracuse Orange.

Notre Dame RB shares his thoughts on QB competition between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey

Last month, running back Jeremiyah Love had an interview with On3's Pete Nakos. During this, he was questioned about the starting quarterback battle at Notre Dame.

Love, who has been with the team since 2023, decided to stay neutral with his response, maintaining the air of mystery surrounding the position heading into the 2025 season.

"I care more about my room," Love said. "I know we got great coaches, and whoever ends up playing quarterback, I know they're going to be ready."

Marcus Freeman and his team begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31.

