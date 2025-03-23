"There's a quarterback history here": $40M Andrew Luck looks back at decision to choose Stanford

Andrew Luck has shared insight into why he chose to play for the Stanford Cardinal in college. The former quarterback played for the team from 2009 to 2011 before entering the 2012 NFL draft.

On Thursday, Luck, who has a net worth of $40 million per Celebrity Net Worth, spoke with the "TheSFNiners" to discuss what swayed him to attend Stanford over other programs.

"What was so intriguing to me about Stanford, and what I know I think we are and continue to can be better as is like I want to come to Stanford if Jim Plunkett came here, John Elway came here, and I came in and learned about Frankie Albert, and others that like there's a...Steve Stenstrom, Todd Husak. There's a Chad Hudson. There's a quarterback history here," Luck said (13:56 onwards).

Luck added that playing for the Cardinal was the best option to prepare for the NFL.

"I knew I could come here and develop if I was good enough, that I had the chance to be an NFL quarterback playing at the highest level of college football," said Luck (14:19 onwards).

Luck had a great career in college football, completing a total of 713 passes for 9,430 yards and 82 touchdowns. The retired player also won a bowl game in the 2010 season. He led the Cardinal to a dominant 40-12 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 3, 2011. Luck finished the game with 18 of 23 completed passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns.

He was drafted first in the 2012 NFL draft and played seven years with the Indianapolis Colts. He retired on Aug. 25, 2019, with an NFL career total of 2,000 completed passes for 23,671 yards and 171 touchdowns.

Andrew Luck joins Stanford Cardinal after team's tough 2024 season

On Nov. 30, 2024, Stanford announced that Andrew Luck would be joining as the new general manager of the football program.

“I am a product of this University, of Nerd Nation; I love this place,” Luck said in a press release. “I believe deeply in Stanford’s unique approach to athletics and academics and the opportunity to help drive our program back to the top. Coach Taylor has the team pointed in the right direction, and I cannot wait to work with him, the staff, and the best, brightest, and toughest football players in the world.”

The Cardinal finished last season with a 3-9 record and were the second-worst team in the ACC. They also ended last year on a two-game losing streak.

On Nov. 29, the team played their final game of the season in a 34-31 loss to the San Jose State Spartans. Cardinal quarterback Ashton Daniels completed 26 of 40 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown. He struggled against the Spartans' defense, throwing three interceptions that led to two touchdowns.

The team will kick off the 2025 season against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Aug. 23.

