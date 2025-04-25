"There’s a reason Sanders didn’t want to attend draft in person": Fans go after Coach Prime's son Shedeur as Steelers pick Derrick Harmon in Round 1 

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was expected to get taken away by the time the Pittsburgh Steelers pick at No. 21. However, all teams, including the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints, didn't give his name across, rendering Sanders unpicked off the top 10 names.
So, when the Steelers were on the clock at No. 21, the expectation was that they would pick Sanders. However, they flipped the script by picking Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.
The news had fans buzzing over the internet, with Shedeur Sanders detractors going after the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
"Shadeur getting the disrespect he deserves," one fan wrote.
"They finally realize he will be no better than Kenny Pickett," another fan said.
One fan threw shade at Sanders for opting to watch the draft unfold from Colorado instead of being in person there:
"There’s a reason Sanders didn’t want to attend the draft in person," a fan commented.
"No watch flexing tonight," one fan added.
"Glad they didn’t draft Shedeur. That would be like sooo bad," one fan wrote.
Shedeur Sanders appears to get snubbed out of Round 1 entirely
After the 2024 college football season ended, Shedeur Sanders was one of the top quarterbacks projected to get picked no later than the top five. As months went by, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was given an edge over the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year as the top quarterback in the draft.
Despite that, Sanders was still expected to get his name called no later than the first 10 picks. Then came the NFL Combine, where reports were floated that the Colorado quarterback has come across "brash" and "arrogant". This took a major hit on his draft stock, as now the projections had him going at No. 21 to Pittsburgh.
However, on Thursday, the harsh reality is that he might not even get picked in the first round. The Giants had the No. 25 pick as well, and they needed a quarterback. Despite Sanders being available, they chose to pick Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Where do you think Shedeur Sanders will end up getting drafted? Will he be selected in Round 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.