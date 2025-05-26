"There's some serious pressure here" - Brian Kelly and LSU get served a reality check with weapons around Garrett Nussmeier

It's no secret that Brian Kelly was brought to LSU to take the Tigers into the College Football Playoff (CFP), a goal that he hasn't managed to fulfill since arriving at Baton Rouge in 2022.

Ad

Adding insult to injury, he hasn't managed to top the team's performance in 2022 when they managed to qualify for the SEC championship game but lost to Kirby Smart's Georgia.

The overall feeling in the SEC is that this year might be it for Brian Kelly with the LSU Tigers. He will have to make it big or pack his bags and leave the school. This is certainly the opinion of an anonymous SEC coach who, this week, told Athlon Sports that he believes the Tigers can make it to the CFP:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They have playoff expectations here, and it’s a better depth chart than he’s had in Baton Rouge. If they aren’t in the CFP, I think there’s some serious pressure here."

"The big talk here is the way they’ve restructured. This isn’t an autonomous coaching culture anymore. (GM) Austin Thomas has a huge role building the roster, and it showed this offseason. The internal evaluation of LSU football will look more professional; they’re going to build BK (Brian Kelly) the best roster possible to go out and win games."

Ad

The coach also highlighted the good job the Tigers did in surrounding quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with the right weapons:

"Nuss (Garrett Nussmeier) is a legit talent, and they did a really good job finally getting serious in the portal to put weapons around him," an anonymous SEC coach said.

NCAA Football: Texas Bowl-Baylor at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers are in the running to get the No. 3 edge in the Class of 2026

Four-star edge Jamarion Carlton has set a date to reveal his school commitment. The fourth-best prospect in the state of Texas and third-best defensive lineman in the Class of 2026 is being pursued by a myriad of schools. The Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Baylor Bears, Arizona State Sun Devils and LSU Tigers leading the pack.

Ad

On July 10, the high schooler with let the world know where he will spend his college years.

Regarding the possibility of playing at LSU, Carlton has said this about the school and coach Brian Kelly:

“They have a reputation with defensive linemen. LSU is a winning school, they push each other and I like coach Kevin Peoples a lot."

"He is a good guy and I am looking forward to getting out there to spend time with him and coach Brian Kelly.”

However, according to reports by 247Sports, the favorites to get his services are Texas A&M and the Texas Longhorns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More