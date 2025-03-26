"There's still a great hunger for what we didn't accomplish": Shane Beamer reveals South Carolina's passion heading into 2025

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is confident about the upcoming season after the Gamecocks recorded a terrific campaign in 2024. Even though they couldn't make the College Football Playoff in a highly competitive SEC, Beamer wrapped up the season 9-4.

These nine wins have induced a new sense of hope for the program this year. While speaking to Josh Pate on his show on Tuesday, Beamer mentioned it will be a new team since most players will leave for the NFL in 2025.

According to Beamer, getting the players to handle success is very crucial. Since they had a good campaign in 2024 compared to the previous year, where they racked up a 5-7 record, it was essential not to get distracted.

So far, the players have carried themselves incredibly well, and Beamer is optimistic about their playoff chances in the upcoming season.

“I think guys get it," Beamer said (Timestamp: 0:29). "Since they came back in January, it's a group that's very confident that they know that we have a chance to be a really good football team, but very hungry as well, about the way the last year ended.

“I mean, we're excited about the season that we had winning nine games, but there's still a great hunger for what we didn't accomplish and that we fell a little bit short of ultimate goals. So, they've been very purposeful, very driven since they came back in January, and that's been exciting to see.

"But you're exactly right, and that's the point that we've made, is, we have a chance to be a really good team, but also understand that there's high expectations, there's players that are returning, but these high expectations are because of what we did last season.”

Shane Beamer will have many players leaving for the NFL in 2025

A significant part of the South Carolina Gamecocks’ success last season goes to the seniors who will transition to the pros.

On Tuesday's "Josh Pate's College Football Show," coach Shane Beamer mentioned that it would create a big void in the depth chart and the locker room, which they must fill via the transfer portal and his ongoing recruiting trail.

Players like Nick Emmanwori, who played safety for the team, T.J. Sanders, who has been the defensive lineman and Xavier Legette, who plays wide receiver, are some top prospects entering the draft. Expect Emmanwori and Sanders to potentially get their names called in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

