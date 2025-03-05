"There's no timeline": Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz is relaxed about naming a new starting quarterback to replace Brady Cook

Eli Drinkwitz has a difficult decision to make regarding his team ahead of the 2025 college football season. Following the departure of Brady Cook from the program to the NFL, the coach will need to name a new starting quarterback for the Tigers in the upcoming season.

Ad

Missouri had its first spring practice of the year on Monday, and it was a way to get an outlook on the team for the 2025 season. Drinkwitz held a press conference following the conclusion of the practice, and he was questioned about picking the new starting quarterback.

“There’s an old saying, ‘When the student is ready, the teacher will appear,'” Drinkwitz said. “I think the quarterback position, there is no timeline, no timetable. When the starting quarterback makes himself known to the rest of the team, we’ll announce the starter.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“But I told those guys that there is no plan to try to name a starter through spring. I don’t really believe in that because I think it puts too much pressure on the team and everybody involved. This is about individual development. This is about each player trying to get better and better every single day.”

Ad

Eli Drinkwitz will have to decide on his starting quarterback for next season among three options. The Tigers acquired Beau Pribula from the transfer portal this offseason, while Sam Horn and Drew Pryne are returning to the program.

Eli Drinkwitz explains how the starting quarterback was decided for the first spring practice

Missouri had to have one of its quarterbacks taking the starting reps in the first spring practice. While Eli Drinkwitz is still far from naming the starter, one of them was eventually selected. The coach disclosed how he decided in practice.

Ad

"You know how we decided who was going to be the first quarterback out there today? Old fashioned paper, rock, scissors,” Drinkwitz said. “So don’t look too much into that. It’s about player growth and not having pressure to perform right now. That will come, but it’s about these guys making plays."

Ad

He also spoke about the things he will be looking for in the next starting option. The growth potential of the signal-callers will play a crucial role in the battle for the starting spot.

"My biggest thing with the quarterback is really about what's his growth and learning potential,” Eli Drinkwitz said. “The thing about Brady Cook is he didn't make the same mistake twice, right? So we lost a lot of one-score games in his first year, and then the last two years, we won a ton because he learned from those situations.”

Brady Cook was Missouri’s starting option for the last three seasons, and he was able to elevate the program with his talent during his tenure. This is a responsibility that rests on the program's next starting quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback