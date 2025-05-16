"There's no warm up here": CFB Insider warns Carson Beck despite Mario Cristobal's Miami finally seeing positive signs

Miami transfer QB Carson Beck was not able to participate in spring practice because of a lingering elbow injury from the end of the season. During the SEC championship game with Georgia, Beck went down with an elbow injury and was ruled out for the rest of the season. He was not available for the college football playoff, and as a result, the Bulldogs were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Beck needed to undergo surgery to repair his right elbow. Shortly after, he transferred to Miami, but was unable to participate in spring practice because he was still recovering. However, he posted a video of himself throwing on Instagram on Wednesday, showing he is on the path to full recovery.

A new episode of "The Hard Count" was released on Friday. Analyst J.D. PicKell spoke about how Carson Beck's recovery is a good sign for head coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes, but the true test does not come until Week 1 (Timestamp 1:20):

"I like it a lot. It's a good sign in the month of May, you don't have to wait until fall camp to go over and get footage of the guy throwing the football. You saw it just now. Kind of the same thing going on with DJ Lagway over at Florida. You get to exhale a little bit, ok ball's jumping out of the hand. Is he out there in pads yet? No, but based on what we can see here, the elbow seems to be ok."

"We're tracking toward what we got to do in fall camp to be up to speed when it comes time for game one. We understand now, there is no warm up here. You're right into it, the national title runner up in Notre Dame is rolling in. It's a big one to start. So, you need Carson Beck on all cylinders by game one."

Carson Beck will try to prove his doubters wrong this season

Heading into last season, Carson Beck was viewed as one of the top QBs in the 2025 draft class. However, an underwhelming season, which ended with injuries, resulted in him returning for his senior year. Now, Beck will be trying to prove that he is worthy of the hype he received earlier in his college career.

Heading into the 2025 season, Beck is viewed as a possible first-round pick. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 32-ranked player in his class and the No. 6-ranked QB.

