“There’s no way that happened”: $35M worth Urban Meyer reveals his initial reaction to Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal

Michigan's sign-stealing scandal is still getting a lot of attention after more than a year since it was revealed to the public. The latest development in this saga is the decision from the university to apply a self-imposed two-game suspension on Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore.

Former college football coach and current sportscaster Urban Meyer, who has a net worth of $35 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), shared his bold opinion about it. On Wednesday's edition of the "Triple Opinion" podcast, he said that he doesn't believe that the sign-stealing operation at Ann Arbor is real.

"Pump the brakes," Meyer said (05:10). "First of all, find out if it's true. I would not even comment, and I remember even Fox, our producer, asking, 'Do you want to be more strong on that?' I said 'I don't because what if it's not true?' and what I was reading was, you know. When I first heard, you know, a coach dressed up, an assistant coach or a member of the staff was on the sideline, on another staff dressed up like an assistant coach videotaping. I said that's not true, no way that happened."

There's an official NCAA investigation into the scandal. The Big Ten also found enough proof that something was going on at Ann Arbor, and former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh received a three-game suspension in the 2023 campaign.

A recap of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal from 2023

The sign-stealing scandal at Michigan broke out in the 2023 season, when it was reported that Connor Stalions bought dozens of tickets to Big Ten games and paid individuals to record the coaching staff of other schools to decode their hand signals.

Michigan suspended Stalions a day after it was announced that the NCAA was opening an investigation. Jim Harbaugh was also suspended for the final three games of that season, on top of the self-imposed ban at the start of the year. It was believed to be the Wolverines' effort to mitigate penalties from the NCAA's investigation regarding violations of recruiting rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

