"There are seven tiers of levels" - Chris Vannini provides update on new Road to the College Football playoff mode in EA Sports College Football 25

The EA Sports College Football 25 is one of the most anticipated games coming out this year. Fans are curious to know every little detail about it and slowly, the layers are coming off. It has several game modes of which, ‘Road to Playoffs’ is something entirely new.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic shed light on the new game mode and how it all would work once the game comes out. According to him, it will be a 10-game online mode where the fans can play other actual gamers rather than AI. And the gamers will be put in tiers according to their skill level in the game.

Here is what Chris Vannini had to say about the EA Sports College Football 25’s new ‘Road to Playoffs' mode.

“What it is, is a 10-game season where you just play 10 games online against whoever. If you are a ULM and somebody else is Alabama and you beat them, you get more points than they get for being Alabama and beating ULM. And within that, there are seven tiers of levels,” Vannini explained.

According to Vannini, if somebody isn't a very good player in the game, they would be at the bottom tier and play only someone from that tier. If a fan is an expert in the game, they would be in the top tier. So the fans will have an option to play each other and rise in the ranks to make it from the bottom tier to the top tier.

EA Sports College Football 25 Road to Glory to not have a scripted story

Gaming journalist Mike Straw revealed that the ‘Road to Glory’ mode in the EA Sports College Football 25 will not have a highly scripted story. According to him, it will have certain RPG elements but nothing over the top or highly produced. All in all, it won't be like the Madden storylines or Spike Lee My Career stories.

“But the main is gonna be how you choose to interact and build up your player and perform on the field and what goes through your head personally as you're playing. It's not gonna be anything over the top or highly produced,” Straw said about the mode.

Fans will be able to enjoy crossplay between PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S consoles. It will be there in the ‘Road to Glory’ mode along with ‘Ultimate Team’ and ‘Play a Friend'. But the feature will not be available while playing the ‘Dynasty Mode’.