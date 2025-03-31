"There is no solution": David Pollack believes Georgia is helpless amid recurrent driving-related arrest

David Pollack recently weighed in on the challenges facing Georgia coach Kirby Smart during Thursday's episode of “CFB with DP.” In recent seasons, the Bulldogs have developed a concerning reputation for reckless driving and players engaging in unsafe behavior behind the wheel.

Last week, sophomore wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and freshman offensive lineman Marques Ealey were arrested for driving-related charges. David Pollack said that he doesn’t see a straightforward solution for Smart and identified NIL as a key factor contributing to the issues within the program.

“There is no solution,” Pollack said (Per Athlon Sports). “Here’s what’s happening now, the kids are getting fined, which is good. If you don’t know, we live really close to this and there’s this Athens loop and it’s Loop 10. It goes around the perimeter here of the Athens area.

“From what I understand, I’ve heard a bunch of good stories now about how they’ll basically time themselves going around the loop, which is extremely dangerous. Not good. Not smart. But, you know, back in the day, we didn’t have these cars because we didn’t have this money.”

This series of reckless driving incidents was brought into sharp focus by the tragic car crash in January 2023 following Georgia's national championship victory. The ghastly accident claimed the lives of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy.

David Pollack notes the effort being made by the school continues to yield no result

The Georgia athletic department has made significant efforts to ensure that the football players are well-sensitized in maintaining safety on the road. Being a former player of the program, David Pollack noted the efforts being made to stop the recurrence of these incidents.

“They haven’t had a lot of off-the-field stuff besides the driving,” Pollack said (per On3). “And I can tell you this from talking to people at the school, plenty of speakers that have come in with lost loved ones. Plenty of cops that have come in. Plenty of people that have told stories… It’s not sinking in.

I don’t understand it but I do understand it because I understand being young, dumb, and invincible. I remember that feeling untouchable. I was too scared to do this — I just wouldn’t have done it because of that.”

Several Georgia players have been arrested for driving offenses since 2023. These include Jalen Carter, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Aliou Bah, De'Nylon Morrissette, Marvin Jones Jr. and a host of others. The list has continued to grow longer, creating significant concerns in Athens.

