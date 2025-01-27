“There was a strain between Jim Knowles & Ohio State staff”: CFB insider drops eye-catching remark on Buckeyes DC’s exit

A week after helping Ohio State win the national title, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left to join Penn State. Though some couldn't understand why Knowles left Ohio State after a historic triumph, college football insider J.D. PicKell hinted that there might have been some friction on the Buckeyes' coaching staff.

On3 uploaded a YouTube video on Monday in which PicKell addressed Knowles' departure from Ohio State.

"To put it simply, it sounds like there was a strain between Jim Knowles and the Ohio State staff," PicKell said. "Now, the strain seems to be enough to where Knowles had, from what I can gather, decided whether Ohio State won the national title or not, he was going to be somewhere outside of Columbus coaching football next year." (2:15)

Knowles was on the Ohio State coaching staff for three seasons. He worked closely with Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day.

In the 2024 season, Knowles worked magic to make Ohio State the meanest defense in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes allowed just 12.9 points per game and tallied 53 total sacks, and both stats were a conference-best.

Jim Knowles will replace Tom Allen on Penn State's coaching staff

Penn State lured Knowles from Ohio State to replace Tom Allen as the Nittany Lions defensive coordinator. Allen left his role at Penn State to join Clemson.

Penn State coach James Franklin was more than pleased with the latest hire on his staff.

“I know how important winning is at Penn State,” Franklin said. “Trust me, that’s been made very clear to me, time and again.”

According to reports, Knowles was offered a three-year, $3.1 million contract at Penn State. Some reports also claim he is now the highest-paid assistant coach in college football.

Penn State finished the 2024 season with a 13-3 record. The Lions made it to the College Football Playoff but lost to Notre Dame in the semifinals.

With the addition of Knowles, Penn State will want to take that extra step to win the national title.

