"These dudes are douche bags": 8 year NFL veteran makes his feelings clear on Shedeur Sanders' pranksters

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders' draft fall has been the story of the 2025 NFL draft. He was projected to be a first-round pick before the draft started, but it is now day three, and he is still on the board. Sanders' chances of going undrafted, which seemed unthinkable just a few days ago, are increasing.

While a large portion of the football community sympathizes with Sanders at this trying time, there are others who are enjoying seeing his downfall. Notably, on day two of the draft, a few prank callers somehow acquired Sanders' phone number and posed as the general manager of the New Orleans Saints.

The prank callers released a video of their call on Saturday afternoon. In the video, they speak briefly with Sanders, telling him they will be taking him with their next pick. Sanders says, "I've been waiting for you." The prank callers then say, "You'll need to wait a little longer," before hanging up. Many reacted negatively to this video, including eight-year NFL veteran Geoff Schwartz, who called them out on X.

"This is f’d up. These dudes are douche bags."

Schwartz played in the NFL from 2008 to 2016, playing for five different teams. He now works for Fox Sports as an analyst.

What will happen if Shedeur Sanders goes undrafted?

Although it still seems unlikely that Shedeur Sanders will go undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft, it is starting to look like a possibility. If that happens, he has several options available to him. Given that he played four full seasons at Colorado and Jackson State, a return to college is improbable, so he will need to look at his pro options.

If Shedeur Sanders is not drafted, he could still join an NFL team next season. Most NFL teams will sign several undrafted free agents before the start of training camp to create competition. It is common for some of those players to earn spots on the 53-man roster each season.

If Sanders takes that route, he will likely interview with NFL teams again. This time, he will likely do everything he can to impress the management groups in those interviews. That is relevant because one of the reasons Sanders is falling in the draft is rumored to be because of some very poor interviews at the Combine.

Alternatively, Sanders could sign in other professional leagues. The most likely option would be the Canadian Football League.

