"These are fire"; "Look like a high school team": CFB world reacts to Colorado's new uniform against North Dakota in Week 1

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes opened the season at Folsom Field, facing the North Dakota State Bison. The Buffs are looking to turn around their fortunes in their first season in the Big 12. In Sanders's first coaching stint at the Boulder school, they only managed a 4-8 record.

While the Buffs are widely expected to win, the question is more about how confidently they can do it. North Dakota, despite being an FCS school, is a sturdy team.

For their jump into the Big 12, the Buffaloes are trying out some new uniforms, which they debuted against the Bison. It quickly caught the attention and fans wasted no time reacting.

One fan poked fun at Colorado's 2023 record:

"Going 4-8 in style"

Another fan disliked the look of the uniform, stating it didn't look up to par with college football:

"They look like a High School team."

Fans were relentless in their mockery of the Buffs 2023 record:

"4-8, but doing it in style, nice!"

Some fans took a liking to the new uniform:

"These are fire."

"Those look legit."

"Deion is cringe. But I have to admit this boys got some swagger. Cleanest uniforms every week," wrote another fan.

Deion Sanders on the need to protect Colorado's two-way-starter Travis Hunter in 2024

One of Colorado Buffaloes' biggest losses midway through last season was two-way starter Travis Hunter. After what initially looked like a minor injury against Colorado State in Week 3, Hunter was sidelined for an important portion of the season. When he returned in the Week 7 loss to the Stanford Cardinal, he didn't look like his early-season self.

Possibly taking all of this into account, ahead of Colorado's season opener, Deion Sanders discussed the need to protect Hunter in 2024:

“We want him to stay healthy,” Sanders said on ESPN’s College Football Countdown ahead of kickoff “We’re gonna protect him a little bit more. But Travis is a dawg, man. He just wants to play. He don’t want to come out of the game.

I’m gonna try to make him come out of the game so he can get some rest because we have more depth defensively at the cornerback position, as well as the receiver position"

The other big priority has to be the protection of Shedeur Sanders. Sanders was the most sacked signal-caller in the 2023 season with 52 sacks. In a statement of his resilience, Shedeur was never forced from the field due to injury but one has to wonder if anyone can take that kind of punishment for two straight seasons.

