“These lowkey suck” - CFB world reacts to Baylor football’s latest uniform reveal for 2024 CFB season

The Baylor football program has come out with new looks for their jerseys ahead of the college football season this fall. The Bears took to Instagram to share a clip showing the new jerseys to the fans. The design has been kept monochromatic across the three variants, which are predominantly green, yellow and white.

The Bears have predominantly worn green and gold, with the history of these colors going back to 1897. The tradition that started with a student’s journey to a debate, the colors are now part of Baylor folklore. The football program has kept with the tradition in bringing out the new designs for next season.

Here is the clip of the new jerseys shared by the Baylor football program through their Instagram handle.

“A new look in Waco,” the caption of the post read.

The college football world instantly reacted to the new designs on social media. While some fans liked what they saw, others made their frustration with the designs clear. Some fans even drew a parallel between the jerseys with the ones worn by the NFL's Green Bay Packers. Here are a few reactions:

While the video created some sort of hype, the colors were already out in the public domain through the trailer of EA Sports’ much anticipated College Football 25 video game.

How did Baylor Football get the ‘Green and Gold’ as school colors?

The story goes back to 1897 when a student chosen to determine the school colors took a train trip to a debate competition. She came across a scene during the journey which had swaths of green fields that housed Spring Dandelions.

Loving what she saw, the student chose green from the fields and yellow gold from the Dandelions and passed her suggestions to the student body, which ended up going with it. Since then, the colors have become synonymous with the University and it's sports teams.

According to the Baylor website, the color ‘Baylor Green' stands for academic growth, renewal and hope. Gold is the signifier of excellence, courage and compassion. Some fans suggested that they would rather want to see a proper gold uniform rather than the yellowish tinge that is seen in the new designs.