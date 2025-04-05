"These pics are bomb": Texas fans celebrate Steve Sarkisian & wife Loreal's new life chapter months after filing for divorce

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has had a roller coaster journey with his wife, Loreal Sarkisian. After four years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce in July 2024, but the couple managed to rekindle their romance and worked it out. Loreal made several appearances during the Longhorns' 2024 season.

On Friday, Loreal surprised fans by posting a series of photos showing off her baby bump. In the caption, Loreal announced that she and Steve had welcomed their child into the world on Friday afternoon.

"He's arrived, and our hearts are full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and support and for respect this sweet time of privacy," Loreal wrote.

Fans congratulated Steve Sarkisian and his wife following the birth of their child.

"Woooooooow these pics are BOMB," one fan commented.

"I love a good sacred and secret pregnancy congratulations! I did the same thing when I had my son Surprised everybody!" another fan said.

"I am so happy for you!!! You been Mama Lo. Lol," another fan wrote.

"Congratulations Queen! Praying blessings over you all," one fan said.

"Congratulations!!! He's going to be the flyest Lil Man around!!!" another fan commented.

"Baby Sark do do do do do," this fan said.

Steve Sarkisian and his first wife, Stephanie, had three kids together. Their son, Brady, is part of the Longhorns as a walk-on LB. They divorced in 2015.

Steve Sarkisian and his wife had a roller coaster of a relationship

Loreal was a track & field athlete during her collegiate days with North Carolina A&T. After graduating, she coached track & field with USC and the Florida Gators. Loreal then decided to switch to fashion after meeting the Texas Longhorns head coach.

There is no proof of how the couple initially met. However, they both were working together when Steve Sarkisian was the head coach of the Trojans. The couple then got married in 2020 when Sarkisian was working under Nick Saban in Alabama.

In 2022, Steve Sarkisian's wife told Austin 7 that she gave up on her coaching career because she wanted to build a relationship with her husband.

"I started in track and field from running at a young age then coaching. Two coaches can't be in a relationship for long without it going to poop, so that led me to my next love, fashion," Loreal said. "All that time I always had love for fashion. But at the time of meeting him I was like, you know what, I want this to work but I'm not ready to stop working and stop helping people because that's what fashion is to me."

Last year, the couple mutually decided to file for divorce because of their professional lives and failure to prioritize time for each other. They released a statement talking about this decision.

"After many heartfelt conversations, we have decided to amicably part ways and jointly fiel for divorce...Our commitments to our respective careers made it difficult to prioritize time for each other and this step will provide us with the necessary time and space professionally while continuing to support each other personally."

However, it looks like fate had other plans for Steve Sarkisian and his wife. The couple will now be beginning a new chapter of their romance while enjoying the journey of parenthood.

