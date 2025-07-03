"These are ugly as hell" - CFB fans roast Tennessee for new military-themed smokey grey jerseys for 2025 season

The Tennessee Volunteers unveiled their military-themed smokey grey jerseys for the 2025 season on Thursday. However, while many college football fans liked the idea behind them, they took a strong dislike to the uniform.
Many on Reddit roasted the Vols soon after they released the new jersey for the upcoming season.
"I like the premise behind them, but bad execution. I think these are ugly as hell lol," one wrote.
"Gray military uniform tribute in the south? Hmm," another added.
"Pick one service and go with that. It just looks like a bad create a team uniform from cfb25 now," a third commented.
Many others slammed the Vols' new jersey, which was designed by Nike.
"What the f**k?" a user added.
"Nike has a good track record with the uniforms, and I typically like kinda weird, out-there alternates. But this a total miss for me, man. These look like dog s**t. It’s giving more construction site than it is armed forces," another wrote.
"Oh holy s**t these are awful lmao," one commented.
The Vols will don their new military-themed smokey grey uniforms on Nov. 15 when they host New Mexico State for their annual Salute to Service game. The contest, which will be held four days after Veterans Day, honors American service members, veterans, and their families.
A look at Tennessee's schedule for the 2025 college football season
Here's a look at the Tennessee Volunteers' full schedule for the 2025 college football season:
- Aug. 30: vs Syracuse at noon ET
- Sept. 6: vs. ETSU at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Sept. 13: vs. Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Sept. 20: vs UAB at 12:45 p.m. ET
- Sept. 27: at Mississippi State at TBA
- Oct. 4: OFF
- Oct. 11: vs Arkansas at TBA
- Oct. 18: at Alabama at TBA
- Oct. 25: at Kentucky at TBA
- Nov. 1: vs Oklahoma at TBA
- Nov. 8: OFF
- Nov. 15: vs New Mexico State at 4:15 p.m. ET
- Nov. 22: at Florida at TBA
- Nov. 29: vs Vanderbilt at TBA
Since Nico Iamaleava transferred to UCLA this offseason, Jake Merklinger, Joey Aguilar and George MacIntyre will compete for the starting QB role at Tennessee.
