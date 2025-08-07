"These will never ever get old": Fans rejoice as Texas superfan Glen Powell's special surprise announcement for Longhorns LB

Hollywood actor and Texas Longhorns superfan Glen Powell made a surprise announcement for a linebacker at Texas.

Powell is from Austin, Texas, and is a massive Texas Longhorns football fan. Powell has been seen at games and is always cheering on the team. But, ahead of the 2025 college football season, Powell made a surprise announcement.

"What's up Longhorns, it's Glen Powell, fellow Texas alum. I have a newfound respect for what it takes to join a football team," Powell said. It takes grit. It takes grind. And most importantly, it takes heart. Marshall, your hard work has not gone unnoticed. That’s why Texas is giving you a scholarship.”
Powell awarded walk-on linebacker Marshall Landwehr with a scholarship, and after he did, the entire team went crazy. Fans on social media were also glad to see what Powell and the Longhorns did.

"This makes me want to run through a brick wall on fire!," a fan wrote.
"These will never ever ever get old. Hook em," a fan added.

Longhorns fans were thrilled that Landwehr got a scholarship ahead of the 2025 season.

"Incredible. All the feels. Congrats to him!," a fan wrote.
"The best!!! Congratulations Marsh! Well deserved," a fan added.

The reactions from his Longhorns teammates also show how important Landwehr is to the team on and off the field.

"Don't care what college you root for. I love watching these moments," a fan wrote.
"Yall gonna make me cry. Stop it. Never gets old," a fan added.

Marshall Landwehr recorded 6 tackles last season with the Longhorns as the senior linebacker from Dallas will be on scholarship in 2025.

Texas coach praises Marshall Landwehr

After Glen Powell's announcement, Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian praised Marshall Landwehr.

Landwehr was a walk-on who is entering his senior season and will now be on scholarship, which Sarkisian was impressed with.

“When we talk about everybody in this room has a role in the organization, this is the epitome of that dude,” Sarkisian said. “I couldn’t be more fired up for you man. Congratulations!”

Landwehr and the Longhorns will now turn their attention to Week 1 and the pivotal season-opening game.

Texas will open its season on Aug. 30 at noon on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

