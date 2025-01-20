“They ahh look like fools no”: CFB fans call out Jayden Daniels’ ASU teammates who wrecked his locker, in light of recent success

Jayden Daniels had an excellent rookie season in the NFL. After a strong Heisman-winning season with the LSU Tigers, Daniels was the second pick of the 2024 NFL Draft and was chosen by the Washington Commanders as their new starting quarterback.

He has led the team to the NFC championship game and is one game away from playing in the Super Bowl.

However, Daniels did not spend his entire college career with the Tigers. He spent his first three seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

In light of Daniels' success, fans on X called out those ASU players who wrecked his locker when he was with the team.

Some also made predictions on where they are working now.

"MFS working at radio shack while Jayden turning up in the NFL and is a all pro Year 1," another fan tweeted.

"Or they probably clean lockers for a living," a fan tweeted.

Remembering the controversial incident around Jayden Daniels’ ASU locker

Fans reacted to an event that transpired when Jayden Daniels transferred from Arizona State to LSU. His Arizona State teammates reacted when Daniels announced his transfer was not positive.

Some of these players vandalized Daniels' locker. The incident was filmed and then posted on X.

Daniels explained why he decided to leave the Sun Devils and head to LSU. In an interview with "LSU Country," Daniels said:

"My decision to enter the transfer portal was probably the best decision for me and my future career for the goals I want to accomplish. Those conversations with Coach (Brian) Kelly, I showed interest in them and they showed interest back. (I) just had the opportunity to come play at the highest level.”

In hindsight, Daniels made a good decision. His time with the Tigers prepared him for the NFL and allowed him to win the Heisman Trophy. He is now likely to win Rookie of the Year in the NFL and could lead the Washington Commanders to a Super Bowl.

