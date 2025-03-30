"They also gonna do private workout with Shedeur Sanders": Insider reveals Tennessee Titans' latest NFL draft plans

The drama around the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft couldn't get more exciting with Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders contending to become the Tennessee Titans' choice.

After the Miami Pro Day, there have been reports of Brian Callahan locking in on his pick. However, as per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Titans' brass is reviewing the prospects and the final decision will be made after Sanders’ pro day.

Speaking to Mike Yam, Rapoport mentioned that the Titans could trade their pick in case the team doesn't find a suitable candidate in Ward or Sanders.

“What the Tennessee Titans are doing is really going through a thorough evaluation process, not just trying to figure out, is Cam Ward the No. 1 overall pick for them, but are they even going to make the No. 1 overall pick,” Rapoport said on Friday, via 'The Insiders.'

He also shed light on Tennessee's brass showing up at the pro day last week when Ward threw a dime down the field and came over to Titans executives and said, “I'm the guy for you”. He wanted to solidify his chances but the evaluation is still under process.

“Now they are just not there yet," Rapoport said. "They also, by the way, are gonna do a private workout with Shedeur Sanders after his pro day. So that is going to be in a couple weeks. Really, what they want to find out is whether either of these guys are worthy of (the) No. 1 (pick)?

"If they do not believe that either player is worthy of number one, they would likely look to trade. And they're going to have several teams interested. Giants would potentially be one. Saints would potentially be one. The Titans have time you're trying to do a thorough process and figure it out.”

Tennessee Titans might also set their sights on Travis Hunter

While Brian Callahan needs a quarterback to rectify the Titans' ongoing QB woes inside the locker room, getting an opportunity to have a prospect like Travis Hunter doesn't come often. Like the New York Giants addressed their issues via free agency, by bringing in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, Tennessee could also do the same and get Hunter.

It will improve Callahan's chances to make the playoffs in the 2025 season and build a roster for the future. However, the possibility of trading the pick cannot be neglected since other QB-needy teams would likely be willing to trade their picks and the Titans could get the wideout at No. 3 or No. 4.

