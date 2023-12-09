Over the years, we've seen various college football programs emerge as the team to beat to be crowned as national champions. While some teams enjoy longevity in their success such as the Alabama Crimson Tide, others have their moment of accomplishment before going on a quest to replicate the same feeling of joy.

Recently, College Football Report shared a tweet on X, where they compared the average margin of victory for every national title since 2013. According to the reports, the 2013 Florida State Seminoles had the best stats at 39.5.

Many CFB fans went on to praise the Seminoles team of that year, while some also called them the best team in CFB history.

"2013 Florida State team was the best team ever. Yes, over 2019 LSU. They were always dominant."

However, some other fans disagreed and came forward with their own version of their best team.

The college football scenario changes with time. With new talents on the rise and with programs bringing a chance to their playbooks, the power continues to shift tides. This year, we have Washington, Alabama, Texas and Michigan competing for the national title.

In the last two seasons, Georgia was crowned as back-to-back national champions before losing to the Crimson Tide in the 2023 SEC Game and being left out of the playoffs. Which team will come up as the best team this season?

Looking back at the 2013 Florida State Seminoles

The 2013 Florida State Seminoles were a strong team under fourth-year head coach Jimbo Fisher. The team remained undefeated throughout the season and compiled a 14-0 overall record (8-0 in the ACC) to win the conference and national titles.

The Seminoles defeated Duke 45-7 to win the ACC championship and Auburn 34-31 to win the national title. Apart from this, QB Jameis Winston, who now plays for the New Orleans Saints went on to win the Heisman award.

The Seminoles had a chance to repeat the success in this college football season. Unfortunately, despite winning the 2023 ACC Championship undefeated, they were left out of the playoffs by the selection committee.