"They bully us" - Tennessee insider pours cold water on Joey Aguilar on helping Vols break 9-year drought of not beating Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have had the upper hand in their rivalry with the Tennessee Volunteers, leading the all-time series 28-23-2. Georgia has won the last eight games, including a 31-17 victory in 2024. Since the Southeastern Conference split into divisions in 1992, the Bulldogs and Volunteers have faced each other every season.

Tennessee hasn’t beaten Georgia since 2016, when the Vols won 34-31. The two programs will meet once again in the upcoming campaign, as Tennessee will host the Bulldogs on Sept. 13. Many are looking to veteran transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar to help pull off the upset.

However, Tennessee insider “Sports Talk J,” also known as John, doesn’t agree with the expectations. He was asked if Aguilar could help the Vols beat Georgia.

“Well, they should always have hope," John said (09:36) on Wednesday, via Crain & Co." "Georgia is the one team that we really struggle against, especially recently because they bully us. They’re just better than us on the defensive and offensive lines. They out-talent you and that’s just been the problem with Georgia.”

The insider also mentioned how Aguilar hasn’t had enough practice with Tennessee to familiarize himself with the offensive line.

“I don't know if Joey will have this offense totally figured out in a second game scenario than necessarily somebody that’s already played a season under it,” John said.

Tennessee’s chances of winning 2025 natty

The Volunteers will begin their 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Syracuse in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Heading into the season, the program is viewed as a solid contender with an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff. According to ESPN’s FPI, Tennessee has the 10th-best chance to reach the 12-team playoff at 38.5%.

Texas leads the pack with an 83.9% chance, followed by Georgia (78.6%), Ohio State (70.6%), Alabama (66.2%) and Penn State (63.8%).

The Vols' chance of winning the national championship is much lower, as ESPN has them at just 2.3%. Meanwhile, Georgia has a 17.5% chance of winning the title.

