"They are cooked," "His days are numbered" - CFB fans roast Deion Sanders and Colorado over reports of just 5 commits from 2026 class

Fans feel Colorado has become one of the most attractive programs following the team's strong run in the 2024 season under Deion Sanders. However, on Sunday, reports from 247Sports claimed that CU has only five commitments for the Class of 2026.

When fans on social media caught a glimpse of CU's reported number of recruits for next season, many mocked Colorado and Coach Prime for the lack of movement.

"They are cooked," one wrote.

"His days are numbered," added another.

"Nobody wants to play football in colorado. 3-9 season incoming."

One fan was still optimistic about CU's recruiting.

"That's definitely gonna change," a fan wrote.

Others continued bashing Sanders' program.

"Why should we be surprised?" a user asked.

"Prime time is a wrap," another commented.

"Waiting for the FSU job to open," another wrote.

Image Credits - cfbalerts Instagram

According to 247Sports, Sanders' Colorado also holds the No. 101 rank in the 2026 recruiting class.

Sanders had an excellent run at Colorado in the 2024 season, turning the program into one of the most improved teams in the country. The Buffs also produced the Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Shedeur Sanders.

However, it appears that Sanders still has some work to do on the recruiting front, especially after Hunter and Shedeur's departure to the NFL.

Deion Sanders inked a lucrative extension with Colorado this offseason

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders reportedly signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension at Colorado this offseason. As things stand, Coach Prime is tied down to CU through the 2029 season.

Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record at Colorado over the past two seasons. However, he earned the extension after leading the team to a 9-4 record last season, improving from the 4-8 in his first year at the helm.

Sanders also pushed back reported interest from NFL teams to remain in Boulder. However, it will be interesting to see whether he can improve Colorado further in 2025, to potentially post double-digit wins and get the team a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

