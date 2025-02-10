“They don’t matter”: Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders drops motivational message for Shilo on his special day

Shilo Sanders turned 25 on Sunday, making him one of the oldest players in the upcoming draft. Despite his West team suffering a 25-0 loss in the East-West Shrine Bowl, the Colorado safety delivered a solid performance with six tackles and a pass deflection.

His mother, Pilar Sanders, was present to support him. On Sunday, she shared an emotional birthday tribute on social media.

“It may be Super Bowl Sunday, The Big Game, but more importantly IT’S BIG 21, BIG SHILO’S BDAY!” she wrote. “KEEP BEING GREAT RIGHT IN THEIR FACE OH HOW I LOVE IT! NO matter what ‘they’ say because ‘they’ don’t matter! You are the Author and Finisher of YOUR OWN Fate.. I LOVE YOU BEYOND LIFE! And will forever be your DAY1!”

Shilo’s older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., also sent warm wishes to both Shilo and Shedeur, whose birthdays are just a day apart.

"Happy Birthday, Young Kings @shedeursanders @shilosanders #WellOffForever! Love y’all! God is the greatest," he posted.

Shilo was joined at the Shrine Bowl by his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, and brother Shedeur. While Shilo’s draft stock remains uncertain, his Shrine Bowl performance showed flashes of promise.

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders had no choice but to enter the 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo - Source: Imagn

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders confirmed in a January interview with Complex that they have no choice but to enter the 2025 NFL Draft since they exhausted their college eligibility.

“I don't have a choice,” Shilo said.

Shedeur echoed the same.

“I don't have a choice either,” he said. “I don't understand why people say they declaring and they ran out of college time. It's obvious. We don't really have no other choice.”

Coach Prime said he would only consider an NFL coaching job if it meant coaching his sons. However, Shilo joked that Shedeur’s high draft stock complicates that possibility.

“Shedeur is the problem. He's going too high,” Shilo said.

Shedeur remains uncertain about his father’s plans, noting that Coach Prime "loves it in Boulder right now." As he prepares for the draft, Shedeur’s mindset is simple: "Just be the best I can be." He wants coaches and decision-makers to understand who he is rather than rely on outside narratives.

Beyond football, Shilo released his single called "Hate 2 Love," which Shedeur listens to often. Both brothers dabble in music, but while Shedeur sees it as a hobby, Shilo takes full control of his creative process.

