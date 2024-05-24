“They aren't done with me” - Coach Nick Saban continues tryst with Alabama, but with a twist

Former coach Nick Saban isn't done helping the student-athletes of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program. He announced a new venture with the school to help the players transition into careers after their college sports endeavors. Coach Saban announced it at the opening of the annual Nick Kids Golf Tournament at Old Overton Club on Tuesday afternoon.

Saban spent 17 years guiding the Crimson Tide to glory, making the football program one of the best in the country. He helped scores of players realize their NFL dreams throughout their careers. Now he is going to help those who need a new career path after college.

Here is what former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said while announcing a new career development program with the school:

“We are funding that to some degree. You know, when players get finished with playing, they aren’t done with me. We have so many great resources to help these guys move on to the next career. That’s something we want to get organized and do a better job of. Projects like that, I’ve never had a chance to do that.”

Alabama Crimson Tide former football head coach Nick Saban

According to Saban, the initiative will help players when they can't play football. It will be headed by coach Saban along with his wife, Terry Saban, while UA associate athletics director of football student services Molly Dowd will take charge from the side of the school. The program will reach out to former athletes to help them with resources.

Nick Saban's initiative in K-12 STEM education

Nick Saban seems to have taken a keen interest in helping foster education after his retirement as a football coach. On Thursday, his Saban Center announced that it's entering a partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) for K-12 STEM education.

The agreement is about helping students learn about clean water and the importance of stopping and mitigating water pollution. A snap was shared on Instagram by the center.

“Making waves! The Saban Center is excited to unveil a dynamic partnership with NOAA!” the caption of the post read.

The institute will provide education by combining both STEM subjects and those in the creative arts field. The center is coming up with a physical campus in the legendary coach’s beloved Tuscaloosa. Apart from programs in STEM subjects, the Saban Center will also host theater performances. The seven-time national champion is giving back to the community in a big way.