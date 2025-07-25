"They ended our season last year": Steve Sarkisian builds the hype for Texas - Ohio State season opener

The hype around the Ohio State vs. Texas matchup is getting more intense. Steve Sarkisian is feeling the hype every time he visits other campuses or events associated with college football. The Longhorns coach recently spoke to Colin Cowherd after attending the 2025 SEC Media Days.

He mentioned that the recent changes in the College Football Playoff format and its expansion to 12 teams helped programs become more flexible. Teams no longer have to worry about having a perfect record, which was not the case earlier. A single loss used to hamper a team's chances of making the playoff.

Sarkisian added that the Buckeyes' run last season is an example, and that the've been great. After losing in the CFP semifinal, Texas will face them again in Week 1 for a blockbuster matchup in hopes of avenging the defeat.

“I don't know of anybody you know going on the road and playing the defending national champions after having played them in the semifinals,” Sarkisian said on Thursday (0:30), via "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

“They ended our season last year. Then we turn around and open with them this year. It's gonna be a good game, but that's you've just touched on it. That's the beauty of this format. Now that you can afford to play these games. It's great for the fans. It's great for college football. Everybody's talking about it.

Sarkisian added that he was joking on Tuesday about the hype for the Ohio State game that fans are no longer talking about the NFL.

“I don't mean either of us gets punished playing this game," Sarkisian said. "Obviously, we can be all the vote we deploy well throughout the entirety of the season, but sure, it's quite a spotlight it puts on both programs.”

Steve Sarkisian will look to lift the golden trophy with Arch Manning

In the last two seasons, the Longhorns wrapped up their campaign with heartbreak after missing out on the title game by a close margin. They were able to make a mark in their first year in the Southeastern Conference; however, playoff games didn't turn out the way they expected.

Arch Manning will look to end the program's national championship drought. While speaking at the SEC Media Days, Sarkisian vested his hopes on Manning and said that his team was more prepared than ever.

This offseason turned out to be a productive one where they managed to make major additions via the transfer portal and high school recruiting. Expect nothing less than a 12+ winning game season from Manning & Co. in 2025.

