"They are on me every day" - LSU commit Tristen Keys reveals SEC powerhouse trying to poach 5-star WR from Brian Kelly

Wide receiver Tristen Keys is one of the top recruits in the 2026 class. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 4-ranked player overall and No. 1-ranked WR. He committed to the LSU Tigers on March 19 but that has not stopped other teams from pursuing him.
While Keys is committed to the Tigers, that does not mean he cannot change his mind. Recruits are free to switch their commitment until they sign with a program. LSU does not want to be in another situation where they lose out on a five-star recruit after they initially committed to the Tigers. In November, No. 1-ranked recruit QB Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan.
On Wednesday, in a conversation with On3, Keys told them that Tennessee is still recruiting him aggressively.
"Tennessee recruits me the hardest," Keys said. "They are on me every day. Coach (Kelsey) Pope and Coach (Josh) Heupel are cool guys. Faizon Brandon is my boy too. Coach Pope is one of my favorite coaches and they have been on me hard for a long time."
Keys did not elaborate further about whether he is still considering other offers. However, he remains committed to the LSU Tigers for the time being.
Tristen Keys signs an NIL deal with Adidas
As one of the top recruits in his class, it should not be a surprise to see that Tristen Keys is receiving a lot of attention for NIL deals. On Wednesday, Keys signed a deal with Adidas. The company announced it on X.
Despite missing out on Bryce Underwood in their 2025 class, the LSU Tigers still put together a strong group of recruits. In 2026, they will be trying to have an even stronger group. Coach Brian Kelly has done a good job in the early stages of recruiting for the 2026 class. Tristen Keys is the most significant commitment the team has received but there are other significant commits.
While Keys is the only five-star to have committed to the Tigers thus far, they have received hard commitments from eight other players, including seven four-star recruits. They are as follows:
- Four-star DL Richard Anderson
- Four-star OT Brysten Martinez
- Four-star CB Havon Finney
- Four-star WR Jabari Mack
- Four-star S Aiden Hall
- Four-star S Dylan Purter
- Four-star WR Kenny Darby
- Three-star IOL Jalan Chapman
If LSU can hold on to all of these players, it will be the start of an impressive recruiting class.
