The Texas Longhorns will enter the 2023 season looking for their first College Football Playoff appearance since the inception of the postseason in 2014. The Longhorns have done well on the recruiting trail, as they landed the fifth-ranked class in 2022 followed by the third-ranked class in 2023.

An anonymous Big 12 coach recently revealed that he believes the Longhorns could be "scary good" this season.

Speaking with Brad Crawford of 247 Sports, the coach stated:

"They could get scary good if Quinn [Ewers] plays the way he’s capable of. They’re really close to connecting it all on offense and playing up to that standard of a [Steve] Sark[isian] team. Losing Bijan [Robinson] is a serious blow, no doubt, but this is the kind of scheme and the kind of roster where you just adjust to the other talent; you don’t try to fill a hole. There’s so much talent there at tight end and receiver that they’re going to burn some teams."

He went on to add that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have changed the culture in Austin:

"The staff has really, really changed that culture. Bo Davis and those guys didn't screw around, and they've been weeding out the typical Texas entitlement we're all used to seeing. Those boys can hit now. They could actually back it all up this season, we'll see."

While Quinn Ewers had a solid season in his first year with the Texas Longhorns, he will have to be much better in order to lead his team to a College Football Playoff berth. The top-ranked recruit in the 2021 class threw for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 58.1% of his passes.

Can the Texas Longhorns compete for a College Football Playoff spot?

The Texas Longhorns finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record as the nation's 25th-ranked team. The Longhorns were strong offensively and defensively as they averaged 34.5 points per game and only allowed 21.6 points per game, ranking 25th and 28th, respectively, out of 131 teams in the nation.

Texas Spring Football Game

While they suffered five losses, each of their losses came by seven points or less. Meanwhile, only two of their eight wins were by seven points or less. In order to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, Texas will have to get better in close games.

If they are able to improve in such scenarios, the College Football Playoff appears within reach next season.

