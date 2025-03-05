"They give you a little seminar": DJ Lagway reveals how Florida Gators keep their rivalries fresh 

  • home icon
By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Mar 05, 2025 15:10 GMT
Quarterback DJ Lagway played an unexpectedly big role for the Florida Gators last season. As a result of multiple injuries to starting QB Graham Mertz, Lagway stepped in as the starter. He completed 115 of 192 passing attempts for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also adding 101 rushing yards on 50 carries.

He was instrumental in helping the Gators salvage their 2024 season after a poor start. On Tuesday, Lagway appeared on "Outta Pocket with RGIII." He was asked what it was like being a Gator and how he manages rivalries with teams like the Florida State Seminoles.

"Yeah, you know coming in they give you a little seminar about all our rivalires," Lagway said. "It'll be a like an hour or two video about like all like rivalries, different moments in games and stuff. It'll get you fired up. So, I have a deep hatred for Florida State. I'm sorry."
DJ Lagway speaks about using coach Billy Napier being on the hot seat as motivation

The Florida Gators got off to a poor start in 2024. They lost five of their first nine games before turning things and winning their final three regular season games, and the Gasparilla Bowl over Tulane.

While on "Outta Pocket with RGIII," DJ Lagway spoke about how the team used coach Billy Napier's situation as motivation.

Throughout the season, there were rumors that Napier was on the hot seat. However, Lagway spoke about how he and his teammates used his situation as motivation to play well and finish the season strong.

"That was definitely motivation you know because I feel like they were disrespecting our coach and disrespecting us," Lagway said (starts at 3:25).
"So we had to go out there and show them what we had. Obviouusly it took some bumps in the road, a lot of ups and downs this year, but I feel like at the end we put it all together and figured it out and hopefully we can build that momentum to the 2025 season."

If the Florida Gators carry their form from next season, DJ Lagway will need to step up. While he played well as an unexpected starter in 2024, he will have to be better with the full-time starting role next season.

