"They would go to the College Football Playoff": Joel Klatt opens up on Big Ten dark horse who will impress the most in 2025

The 2025 college football season is just around the corner, and Joel Klatt has made some eye-catching predictions. On Wednesday, the Fox Sports analyst spoke about a surprise Big Ten team that will impress in the upcoming season.
"Washington's got something cooking with (coach) Jedd Fisch," Klatt said on his "College Football" podcast (8:35).
Klatt explained how Washington coach Jedd Fisch led the team to a bowl game in the 2024 season, which was his first in charge of the program. The Huskies posted a 6-7 record last season, but Klatt explained how the players on Washington's roster can combine to produce a strong run.
"They might have, and no one talks about them, the best quarterback, running back, wide receiver combo, that trifecta, in the Big Ten," Klatt said. "Demond Williams was terrific last year. Jonah Coleman is an excellent player, and Denzel Boston is an excellent wide receiver on the outside."
If Washington is to make a push for the playoffs, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. will have to play a critical role for the team.
Joel Klatt predicts Missouri among SEC team to make College Football Playoff
While making his predictions for the 2025 season, Joel Klatt picked Missouri as the SEC team to make the College Football Playoff.
“My pick in the SEC to come from nowhere and go (to the Playoff) is Missouri,” Klatt said. “It’s Missouri. They have been highly successful over the last couple of years. They have recruited well. Drinkwitz has a culture at Missouri. I am a fan of Beau Pribula. I know they haven’t settled on a quarterback yet, but I saw him at Penn State. It was hard for them to keep him off the field at Penn State.”
Missouri finished with an 11-2 record in the 2023 season and posted a 10-3 record last season. It will be interesting to see if Tigers coach Drinkwitz can lead the team to the playoffs in the 2025 season.