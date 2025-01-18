“They go way back”: Raiders star Maxx Crosby opens up about familial ties with Coach Prime’s son Deion Jr.

Maxx Crosby, the Raiders’ star pass rusher, has disclosed a personal connection to Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his family. Speaking on ‘Good Morning Football,’ Crosby shared that his brother was once roommates with Deion Sanders Jr. (Bucky).

"I’ve known Deion, Coach Prime, for a long time,” Crosby said. “My brother was roommates with his son, Deion Jr. So, they go way back.”

The Raiders wrapped up a 4-13 season and have the No. 6 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Owner Mark Davis and advisor Tom Brady are searching for a new coach and GM, and speculations are doing the rounds about Coach Prime possibly making the jump to the NFL. Crosby’s connection to the Sanders family has only given strength to these rumors:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’ve known them forever. So, I’m really close with Shedeur, Deion Jr., and his whole family. They’re great people...”

Expand Tweet

Crosby remains the heart and soul of the Raiders’ defense on the field. He finished the season with 7.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 54 pressures. Crosby’s form will ensure that he remains a key piece for the Raiders — whether or not Coach Prime joins the franchise.

Also read: Maxx Crosby reveals state of ‘eerie’ atmosphere in the building as Tom Brady’s Raiders begin search for new head coach

Amidst Deion Sanders rumors, Maxx Crosby reveals preferences for next Raiders HC

The Raiders’ search for a new coach has taken center stage following their 4-13 season. The latest rumors about candidates have reached the name of Deion Sanders, who was previously linked to the Dallas Cowboys job.

Amidst the rumors carousel, the Raiders pass-rusher has shared his thoughts on what the team needs in its next leader. Speaking to NFL.com, Maxx Crosby voted for stability and winning as his top priorities.

“I want the chance to actually win and be in those games, playing at this time of the year. Whoever gives the Raiders the best chance to do that, I’m all on board for that.”

The Raiders have cycled through three head coaches and GMs in Crosby’s six seasons with the franchise. Crosby, who played college football for the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2015-2018), refrained from naming his preferred candidate. But he praised Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, terming him “the best play-caller in football right now.”

Meanwhile, Coach Prime continues to back his commitment to staying in Boulder instead of leaving collegiate football for the NFL.

Also read: "We had less fans in my college games": Maxx Crosby shares how his Texas high school football experience overshadowed his college games

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.