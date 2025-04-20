"They gotta improve": Deion Sanders refuses to make his QB1 pick as Julian Lewis vs Kaidon Salter debate intensifies

The atmosphere at Folsom Field couldn't get any better as Colorado's spring game was more than just football. The event was attended by 20,430 fans, becoming one of the most attended games in Buffs history. Having 20,000+ fans has been a staple since Coach Prime took charge of the program in 2023.

After Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's jersey retirement, one of the most prominent questions in everyone's mind was the quarterback battle for the 2025 season. Shedeur has left a big void in the locker room, and it's time for either JuJu Lewis or Kaidon Salter to take the reins this year.

Both players shone with terrific arm strength and accurate passes. The freshman QB completed 10 of 18 pass attempts and recorded 63 yards while throwing a touchdown. Similarly, the Liberty transfer impressed with 11 completions out of 19 attempts and one interception.

However, what stood out the most was Salter's ability to perform as a dual-threat QB and run the ball more than just moving around the pocket.

While speaking to reporters after the spring game, Deion Sanders hinted at his pick between the QBs since he believes there is a lot more to learn and execute.

“At the end of spring, that decision is disciplinary," Sanders said, (01:00). "Things happen. I'm sure you asked the quarterback, then hopefully they tell you, I don't want to put their business in the street. “They got a ways to go. They gotta improve. They gotta do some things. You guys are so used to two that you gotta understand that these guys are different. They have different strengths and different qualities about themselves, and we got to make sure we maximize their potential.

"Utilizing those things, it's hard kind of for Kaidon to get a real feel for it, because the quarterback is not live and he's a dual-threat guy, so he's phenomenal running the football as well. You want to see that more sooner than later.”

Kaidon Salter could potentially have an edge over Julian Lewis

Deion Sanders will need someone who can fill the void of Shedeur Sanders' absence. A veteran talent is essential to sustain the program's momentum and the success it had in 2024. That's where Salter's experience comes into play.

He was the starting QB for the Liberty Flames and understands the pace and dynamics of college football better than Juju Lewis. Lewis is fresh out of high school and has the entire four years in the bag to develop his skills. Sitting behind Salter would help him get better and give Coach Prime more flexibility to utilize the senior QB to his fullest potential.

