“They keep me young”: Coach Prime gives a heartwarming shoutout to Deion Sanders Jr. & Jordan Seaton in latest IG post

On Monday, Deion Sanders gave a shoutout to his son, Deion Sanders Jr., and Colorado Buffaloes starting left tackle Jordan Seaton on his Instagram. Coach Prime shared a photo of himself, his son, and Seaton seemingly fooling around and joking with one another at the Colorado Buffaloes facility.

"If u know us u already know! Lololol I love these dudes 2 life. They keep me young and are Hilarious!" Coach Prime captioned the photo.

Deion Sanders Jr. handles the video production for Colorado's football program, capturing vlogs, interviews and other video content. As for Seaton, the six-foot-five, 285-pounder captured the starting left tackle position as a freshman last season, blocking for Shedeur Sanders.

In the regular season, Seaton was phenomenal, only allowing two sacks on 579 pass-blocking snaps, earning him First-Team freshman All-American status from The Athletic. Now, he'll return to that starting left tackle role in 2025 as a sophomore. However, this time, he'll be blocking for a different signal-caller with Shedeur Sanders heading to the NFL.

Deion Sanders prepares to coach Colorado without two key pieces heading into 2025

Last season, Coach Prime managed to help coach the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 overall record. He did so with his son, Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, throwing to dynamic two-way player Travis Hunter at wide receiver. However, he'll have no such luxuries next season, as Sanders and Hunter have declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Sanders is expected to be a first-round draft pick later this month, as he goes on to begin his NFL career while his father hangs back and continues to help build the Colorado program with a different quarterback at the helm of his offense. Also, Hunter will be on his way to the NFL and is expected to be one of the first few players taken off the board when the draft festivities kick off on Thursday, Apr. 24.

Hunter started at both wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado and was productive at both positions. Now, he'll jump into the NFL, with many wondering if he'll continue to play both positions at the next level of the game. Later this month, Coach Prime will find out where his two-star pupils will play in the NFL when the draft starts from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

