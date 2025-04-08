"They kicked me off the team": $5.7M NIL-worth Travis Hunter winces jokingly as he revisits Colorado locker-room

Colorado’s dual-threat Travis Hunter capped off the 2024 season as a Heisman Trophy winner, only the second Buffaloe to ever claim the award, after Rashaan Salaam. His name is now carved into Colorado’s history books. But what of the physical space he called his own during his time with the team?

As Hunter, whose NIL value is estimated at $5.7 million by On3, gets ready for the NFL draft, he’s been documenting his offseason. In a vlog shared on Monday, he visited the Colorado training facility, where he approached his locker only to find it completely empty. Playfully wincing, he said:

“Damn, they got nothing in my locker? They kicked me off the team.” (Timestamp: 0:30)

Travis Hunter on playing both sides of the ball in NFL

Travis Hunter is widely projected to be a top five pick in the 2025 NFL draft, especially due to his genius on both the wide receiver and cornerback positions.

Hunter previously made it known that he wishes to continue playing on both sides of the ball in the league. He doubled down on his wish on Monday’s episode of Sirius XM Radio.

“I want to play both sides,” Hunter said. “I don't want to pick just one.”

There are worries from some NFL representatives that having a full-time two-way player in the pros might not be possible because of the physical demands. But Hunter’s college coach, Deion Sanders, believes otherwise. Sanders, who was himself known for being a dual-threat, doesn’t want Hunter to be limited.

“Travis Hunter—do I need to go any farther? We've never seen a player of this nature," Sanders said in an Instagram post on Monday. "We've never seen a player do what he's done. We've never seen this, period. Stop putting him in a box and let him be who God has called him to be and use the gifts that have been bestowed upon him.

"How far can he go? The sky’s the limit. I can’t wait to see what’s next for Travis Hunter."

Last season, Travis Hunter played over 100 snaps in several games as both a cornerback and a wide receiver. He recorded 1,258 receiving yards on 96 receptions and scored 15 touchdowns on offense. On defense, he made 35 total tackles, 24 of which were solo and defended 11 passes.

