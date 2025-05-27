"They were killers in the front seven": Anonymous coach unearths major weakness in Lincoln Riley's USC that could prove vital in 2025

Lincoln Riley is looking to go big in the 2025 season, which will be his second year in the Big Ten Conference after a 7-6 record in 2024. They struggled to keep up with the tough scheduling and the intensity of the game, something that was very different in the Pac-12. An anonymous coach from the Big Ten spoke to Athlon Sports magazine on Saturday and said the Trojans need to look beyond their QB room and focus more on the defense.

Troy is known for building QBs; historically, that has been the prime attraction for young talents to choose USC over any other school. This decision has reaped them great benefits on a personal level but they have struggled as a program to win crucial games. The Big Ten coach claimed that whenever the Trojans won big, it was because of a strong defense.

Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans during an NCAA football game. (Credits: IMAGN)

“The talk is all about Lincoln Riley making another elite quarterback, but I think the metric here should be how much that defense can improve both on the field and in recruiting,” an anonymous Big Ten coach said Saturday last week.to Athlon Sports

“I think they take a jump up this year because they’re bringing in more talented players to a proven system. Both the transfers and the freshman [Jahkeem Stewart] will make the defensive line better. That’s what gets lost about the USC teams that won big; they were killers in the front seven. That’s been missing.

"If you assume [Jayden] Maiava continues to build a comfort level, they’ll be better for it on offense. But watch the defense. If they take that next step, we’re talking about a team that can go in and play with the best programs in the nation again,” he added.

Lincoln Riley has made strides in building the defensive roster

Per reports, almost 17 new defensive players have joined the USC program. Moreover, high school talents like R.J. Sermons have reclassified to the 2025 class. Players like Jakheem Stewart and Shaun Scott happen to be other major additions.

Riley's recruitment didn't stop there. To ensure this trend of building a formidable defense continues, he hired veteran NFL coach Rob Ryan to lead the linebackers and Trovan Reed to lead the cornerbacks, heading into the 2025 season. With QB Jayden Maiava in the pocket, USC is expected to plant its roots in the Big Ten landscape.

