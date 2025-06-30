"They were literally messing me over": Former Alabama commit reveals harsh reality behind transfer decision to Deion Sanders' Colorado

Jehiem Oatis, a four-star defensive lineman who once dreamed of winning a championship under Nick Saban, says the legendary coach’s retirement pushed him to transfer to Colorado to play for Deion Sanders.
On Saturday, Oatis told On3’s Pete Nakos he knew it was time to leave midseason when he realized Kalen DeBoer’s new staff “wasn’t for me” and “didn’t mess with me.”
“Last year, when I was there, they were literally messing me over and weren’t giving me playing time,” Oatis said via On3. “That was a big part of why I left. The new staff wasn’t for me. And once I found out that they didn’t mess with me, I knew it was time to get up and get out of there.”
The Mississippi native entered the portal in October after Saban stepped down following the 2023 season:
“I left Alabama because I came in with coach Saban,” Oatis said. “I took it to heart. That was one of my biggest dreams: To play in college football for coach Saban and win a ring. When I heard he was leaving — nobody saw it coming.”
Colorado’s NFL-heavy staff drew Jehiem Oatis in
Jehiem Oatis highlighted Colorado’s defensive line coach Warren Sapp and longtime pro Domata Peko as key reasons behind his move to the Buffs. He credited their day-to-day guidance and “pro-ready” focus.
Oatis says he’s embracing a leadership role in Boulder on a revamped defensive front as Colorado moves from the SEC to the Big 12. He’ll debut with the Buffs on Aug. 29 when they host Georgia Tech.
“I’ve got a lot to prove,” he said.
Sanders has produced top talent at Colorado, drawing national attention and helping the Buffaloes land marquee transfers. It will be interesting to see how Oatis develops under him.
