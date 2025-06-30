"They were literally messing me over": Former Alabama commit reveals harsh reality behind transfer decision to Deion Sanders' Colorado

Jehiem Oatis, a four-star defensive lineman who once dreamed of winning a championship under Nick Saban, says the legendary coach’s retirement pushed him to transfer to Colorado to play for Deion Sanders.

Ad

On Saturday, Oatis told On3’s Pete Nakos he knew it was time to leave midseason when he realized Kalen DeBoer’s new staff “wasn’t for me” and “didn’t mess with me.”

“Last year, when I was there, they were literally messing me over and weren’t giving me playing time,” Oatis said via On3. “That was a big part of why I left. The new staff wasn’t for me. And once I found out that they didn’t mess with me, I knew it was time to get up and get out of there.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (10) - Source: Imagn

The Mississippi native entered the portal in October after Saban stepped down following the 2023 season:

Ad

“I left Alabama because I came in with coach Saban,” Oatis said. “I took it to heart. That was one of my biggest dreams: To play in college football for coach Saban and win a ring. When I heard he was leaving — nobody saw it coming.”

Colorado’s NFL-heavy staff drew Jehiem Oatis in

Jehiem Oatis highlighted Colorado’s defensive line coach Warren Sapp and longtime pro Domata Peko as key reasons behind his move to the Buffs. He credited their day-to-day guidance and “pro-ready” focus.

Ad

Oatis says he’s embracing a leadership role in Boulder on a revamped defensive front as Colorado moves from the SEC to the Big 12. He’ll debut with the Buffs on Aug. 29 when they host Georgia Tech.

“I’ve got a lot to prove,” he said.

Sanders has produced top talent at Colorado, drawing national attention and helping the Buffaloes land marquee transfers. It will be interesting to see how Oatis develops under him.

Also Read: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer breaks silence over 5-star recruit Jaheim Oatis entering transfer portal

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place