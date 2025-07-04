"They have a little wiggle room with a third loss": Paul Finebaum gets blunt on Brian Kelly as LSU faces big challenge in season opener

Paul Finebaum has given insight into LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly's mindset ahead of the 2025 season. On Friday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," the college football analyst discussed what the team needs to achieve for a successful season with his co-hosts Heather Dinich and Harry Douglas.

Ad

They agreed that a spot in the College Football Playoff would be an accomplishment. LSU is set to kick off the season against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 30.

Douglas pointed out that Kelly hasn't won a season opener since joining the team in 2022, and that they could struggle against Clemson. Finebaum shared that the coach is feeling optimistic about his team's ability to compete against the country's top teams. He also doesn't believe Kelly needs to win the season opener.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That losing streak in the openers started three years earlier with Ed Oregeron," Finebaum said. "But I don't think that's the critical game. I'll leave it to Heather, but because of the opening game, they have a little wiggle room with a third loss."

It's worth noting that a loss against Clemson would mark the fourth season-opening loss of Kelly's tenure with LSU. Last year, the team suffered a 27-20 loss to the USC Trojans on Sep. 1, 2024. Quarterback Miller Moss led USC to victory by completing 27 of 36 passes for 378 yards and one touchdown.

Ad

Kelly helped his team finish with a 9-4 record and qualify for a bowl game last year. They beat the Baylor Bears 44-31 in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31, 2024. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was a key factor, completing 24 of 34 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

When was the last time the LSU Tigers competed against the Clemson Tigers?

The last time the LSU Tigers challenged the Clemson Tigers was in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13, 2020. Clemson won 42-25 to achieve their second national championship with coach Dabo Swinney.

Ad

LSU fans are hopeful that Brian Kelly can help the program avenge their loss against Clemson and snap their five-year season-opening losing streak.

Kelly will have Garrett Nussmeier to help lead the team to victory in his senior year. Nussmeier ranked fifth in the nation in passing yards with 337 completions for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns.

A season-opening win against Clemson could give Kelly's team the confidence to defeat the best teams in the nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.