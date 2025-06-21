"They'll finish 5-7, and Deion will join the Cleveland Browns": CFB fans react to the 2025 season schedule for Coach Prime's Colorado

Coach Prime led Colorado to a successful season in 2024 after an unimpressive start to life at the program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer led the Buffaloes to a 4-8 record in 2023, before orchestrating a 9-4 finish last season, igniting the passion of the fanbase in Boulder.

There's been a lot of discussion in the college football world on whether or not Colorado can keep up the pace in 2025, especially with the departure of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. This continues to build the anticipation around the program heading into the fall.

Like last season, Colorado has a pretty fair schedule to navigate in 2025. This can earn them something better than last season if their performance doesn't decline. However, not many college football fans have confidence in Coach Prime and his team ahead of 2025.

Here's a look at the fans' reactions to the Buffaloes' 2025 schedule.

"They'll finish 5-7, and Deion will join the Cleveland Brown's as quarterbacks coach," a fan wrote.

"I’m thinking CU ends up around 5–7, they’ll probably lose to GT, BYU, TCU, Iowa State, Utah, Arizona State, and Kansas State. Tough slate," another fan commented.

DJ✌🏽🏀⚽️ @mrfantastic08 LINK 7-5 but their ceiling could reach 10-2 ( if O-line can help their Running game to be effective)

C3 Cole @griffin_colby LINK That’s not the easiest schedule at all. Tough road games

colefrosty @colefrosty_ LINK lucky they don't have to play nebraska or oregon

david @Davethe_King1 LINK You know they gonna make deleware look realll good 🤣🤣🤣💀

Colorado football 2025 schedule

Friday, Aug. 29 – vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Saturday, Sep. 6 – vs. Delaware Blue Hens

Friday, Sep. 12 – at Houston Cougars

Saturday, Sep. 20 – vs. Wyoming Cowboys

Saturday, Sep. 27 – vs. BYU Cougars

Saturday, Oct. 4 – at TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday, Oct. 11 – vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Saturday, Oct. 18 – BYE WEEK

Saturday, Oct. 25 – at Utah Utes

Saturday, Nov. 1 – vs. Arizona Wildcats

Saturday, Nov. 8 – at West Virginia Mountaineers

Saturday, Nov. 15 – BYE WEEK

Saturday, Nov. 22 – vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Saturday, Nov. 29 – at Kansas State Wildcats

Coach Prime dealing with an unspecified illness ahead of the 2025 season

Coach Prime has been away from the office over the past weeks due to illness. According to a report from USA Today, he’s been staying at his estate in Texas while dealing with an "unspecified health issue," as the university's annual summer football camps got underway.

The rumors created some scare in the college football world as the 2025 season draws closer. Deion Sanders, however, put some calm on the situation with a post on social media, appreciating fans for the support.

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts, and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU," Coach Prime wrote on X.

“I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. Until then, I'M COMING BABY.”

Coach Prime was said to have canceled his speaking engagement at the Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium scheduled for June 8 in Florida. There's no timetable for his return to the team yet, but fans are anticipating seeing him back ahead of the season.

