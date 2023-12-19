"They'll pay him more than probably Alabama would" - Jake Crain speculates $70,000,000 worth Coach Saban's next job if Alabama wins the Natty

Nick Saban, on the brink of an eighth national championship, sparks retirement talks. Is this his moment of glory, or will the legend endure? Jake Crain speculates on a new job offer if Alabama wins.

Former Michigan QB David Cone found the conversation fascinating but uncertain, on the Crain & Company podcast recently. With a contract until 2030, Saban's laughter at retirement rumors contrasts with his friend, Bill Belichick's recent challenges. Could an eighth title be his graceful exit?

Discussion also intensifies on Saban's potential best coaching season, tempting ESPN appearances. While Blain Crain notes a seemingly happier Saban, questioning when he might retire—five more years, perhaps?

Nick Saban’s post-Natty path?

Celebrity Net Worth values Saban at $70 million, while host Jake Crain speculates about a potential job change for Coach Saban if Alabama wins the Natty.

On the show, yesterday, Jake Crain emphasized Saban's great status and suitable next job.

"Now, we all know that Nick Saban is the greatest college football coach of all time,” Jake Crain emphasized Saban's legendary status. “He could leave right now, and that would be cemented in concrete."

Crain added:

“This could be Nick Saban's best coaching job. What a better way to go out when you've been making appearances on ESPN every week. You know ESPN is just waiting to get.

“They'll (ESPN) pay him more than probably Alabama would to go on the show every single week, to continue to do that, or maybe even do more."

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide for five more years?

2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama

Veteran Michigan QB Cone highlighted Saban's dismissal of retirement earlier in the year and speculated that achieving an eighth National Championship might entice Saban to retire on a high note.

"David (Cone) brings up a great point. This could be Nick Saban's best coaching job," Jake Crain opined.

However, Blain Crain, Jake's brother noted a positive outlook of Saban with Alabama Crimson Tide. He said:

"I've seen Nick scream less this year than I've seen in the last 10 years.

"I don't think Nick Saban. I don't know when. I would put five more years for him in the book."

